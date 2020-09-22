Canadian Underwriter

Insurance Institute – Developing the Leader Within – Module 2 – Mindset, Core Values and Effective Communication

by Insurance Institute of Ontario
November 11, 2020
Webinar- 12:30 - 4:15 pm EST


We cannot lead others until we can effectively lead ourselves.

In Module 2, you’ll gain a solid understanding of the core values required to be an effective leader and you will be able to identify communication strategies that work best for you.

Part 1 – Identifying your core values
– Have a solid understanding of the core values required to be an effective leader
– Identify strategies to improve upon these core values
– understand how to recognize these values or the lack thereof within yourself and your team

Part 2 – Communication Strategies
– you will be able to effectively increase your influence by connecting with people
– understand how to find common ground and use that effectively to communicate with others
– know how to actively listen to both words and body language

CE hours:
3.5 personal RIBO hours pending

Seminar Leader
Tammie Kip
National Director, Casualty Claims
Allstate | Pembridge | PAFCO



