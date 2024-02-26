Insurance Institute of Ontario- Advanced Business Interruption

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

June 06, 2024



Business interruption insurance is often perceived as a highly technical field, both difficult to sell and to service. As a result, it is a commodity that, although important to all risk portfolios, is undersold. This seminar aims to put aside the accounting and the numbers so that the insurance people in all disciplines can get a better handle on the how to’s of business interruption.

Business interruption insurance is a vital component of any business continuity plan and requires concentrated attention because it cannot be altered after a disaster occurs. Many aspects of BI replicate business continuity planning, especially the business impact analysis aspects of it and requires an understanding from the insurance professional from different aspects.

Objectives

• Four KEY Concepts that you must know to properly write Business Income Coverage

• Major Business Income Policy Provisions

• How to calculate Coinsurance, Period of Restoration and Coverage Amounts

• Non-Coinsurance Options and when you should consider them

• How to determine Extra Expense needs and options for providing coverage

Seminar Leader:

Melanie Needham, FCIP, CRM

RIBO CE Hours: 2 Technical hours

To be eligible for Continuing Education hours, you must be logged in for the entire duration of the webinar, Partial hours cannot be issued. We cannot credit CE hours if you log in using a link that was not assigned to you.

FOR GROUP RATES OF 3 OR MORE, or if you need assistance with registration, email us: gtaevents@insuranceinstitute.ca

