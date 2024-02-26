Insurance Institute of Ontario- An Overview of Emerging Risks

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

April 17, 2024



This session designed for Commercial Producers, Customer Sales Reps, Brokers/Brokerage owners, and Managers is perfect for anyone wanting to deepen their knowledge on the current liability and coverage issues present in the p&c industry.

Join facilitator Mario Fiorino, B.A, LL.B, M.ED, Senior Counsel, Insurance Bureau of Canada, in this extensive review of the foreseeable risks that can impact an individual’s home, auto, and business exposures. Mario will explore risks in technology, autonomous vehicles, privacy security, public liability, and construction.

