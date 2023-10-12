Insurance Institute of Ontario- At the Forefront: Growth’s what you make it

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

November 09, 2023



Within the p&c industry, growth is projected by determination rather than an entry point. Regardless of how an employee entered the workforce, creating an impact no longer comes exclusively from a background of precise technical skills, but from a growth mindset focused on learning and expanding.

On November 9, join us for this installment of the At the Forefront series with Rohan Dixon, President & CEO, Canada, Sompo International. In this session, Rohan will discuss growth and networking in the p&c industry. In a moderated Q&A session, Rohan will answer big questions about how the industry is supporting its employees’ growth ambitions, where to find opportunities to push your knowledge and understanding, how to make a noticeable impact, what working in a hybrid model will look like, and if the style of traditional networking works in today’s landscape.

Succeeding in a career takes a variety of strategized steps and calculated choices. Explore that and more in this intimate session.

Presenter:

Rohan Dixon

President & CEO

Sompo International Canada

