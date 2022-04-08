Insurance Institute of Ontario- At the Forefront with Renato Rodrigues

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

May 05, 2022



From South to North – Leading across time zones, cultures, and a global pandemic

If we have learned anything from the second year of the pandemic, it is the significance of being connected.

On May 5, join us as CEO Renato Rodrigues, AXA XL, Canada, discusses how he has managed to lead an organization of people he has never physically met in person during a time of increased uncertainty. From the shift to the virtual workplace, to the revolution of global relationships between industries and companies, Renato will bring his extensive experience selling commercial insurance in South America to the north, helping promote the growth of commercial insurance in Canada.

So make sure you register to listen as Renato shares his experience, the importance of resilience and adaptability, and how to effectively respond to the dynamic needs of the workplace in this insightful session. Secure your spot now.

Presenter:

Renato Rodrigues

CEO, Country Manager

AXA XL, Canada

