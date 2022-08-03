Insurance Institute of Ontario- At the Forefront with Silvy Wright

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

October 12, 2022



Tasked to lead the integration of Fairfax’s four Canadian P&C companies back in 2011, Northbridge Financial’s CEO Silvy Wright has learned a few things about leading during times of intense transition and change. Having recently celebrated the company’s 10-year anniversary, she will join us to share insights on the company’s journey, including:

The importance of proactively managing culture through change

Creating alignment across the organization

Where to focus and make investments

As workplaces navigate back to a COVID-19 shaped “new normal” — one that continues to evolve quickly — many of the insights will be relevant for managers currently leading teams through that transition.

Presenter:

Silvy Wright

President & Chief Executive Officer

Northbridge

Visit event's website