Insurance Institute of Ontario- At the Forefront with Urs Uhlmann

Commercial insurers play a critical role in enabling the transition of society and the wider economy towards a low carbon future
Severe weather events in Canada caused insured losses of $2.1 billion in 2021, making 2021 the sixth costliest since 1983. The impact of climate change is undeniable – the societal challenge is how do organizations, including insurers, transition to a low carbon future?
Many commercial insurers are undergoing a cultural transformation across their underwriting business, embedding climate considerations in their strategic approach and appetite decision-making. They are also committing risk management expertise and guidance to assist customers as they seek to reduce emissions and evolve their business practices to minimize their environmental impact.
This session will explore, from a commercial insurance perspective:
Presenter:
Urs Uhlmann
Managing Director – Global Corporate & Specialty (GCS)
Aviva Canada Inc.