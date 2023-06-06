Insurance Institute of Ontario- Coaching for Performance

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

September 25, 2023



Many business leaders and owners make the big mistake of not performance coaching their people. Yet it is the fastest way to engage your employees and deliver better results. Coaching is so much more than laying out the expectations and making sure they are met. Your role involves identifying potential among individuals and helping to coach them to understand their potential and maximize it.

Join us as we discuss the framework involved in performance coaching to help you reach the pinnacle of your coaching.

Learning Outcomes:

Identify the groundwork to coach for performance;

Address and understand each segment of the groundwork;

Apply the skills to start developing your team;

Develop a plan to sustain the performance level

Seminar Leader:

Melanie Needham, FCIP, CRM, MRD Consulting

CE Credits: 3 Management Hours

Visit event's website