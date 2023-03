by Insurance Institute of Ontario

June 28, 2023



You’ll look at the most commonly used commercial endorsements and floaters.

This will include but not limited to Building Bylaws, Stock Spoilage, the Exhibition Floater and the Installation Floater.

Through this overview and related claims examples, you’ll gain an excellent understanding of how the various coverages can and should be applied.

Seminar Leader: Melanie Needham, FCIP, CRM

President, MRD Consulting

CE Hours: 2 Technical hours

Visit event's website