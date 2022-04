by Insurance Institute of Ontario

June 06, 2022



This seminar purpose is to provide an overview of how surety and insurance differ, summarize the development and functions of surety, illustrate the importance of surety to the construction industry, and introduce the surety underwriting process

By the end of this seminar attendees will:

Define and explain “surety”

Recognize the differences between surety and insurance

Identify the parties to a surety bond and their roles

Name and describe three different categories of surety bond

Explain the importance of surety to the construction industry

Identify examples of four bond agreements used in the construction industry

Outline the information required to underwrite surety accounts

Seminar Leader: Melanie Needham, FCIP, CRM

President, MRD Consulting



CE Hours: 2 Technical Hours

Visit event's website