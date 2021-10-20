Insurance Institute of Ontario- Cutting through the myths of forest fires in Canada

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

March 22, 2022

WEBINAR- March 23, 2022 1 pm - 3 pm EST

From an early age, we have been taught that fire is bad. Nothing good comes from fire, or so we are told, including fire in the wildlands.

But when we speak of Canada’s boreal forest, nothing could be farther from the truth. Without fire, we wouldn’t have the boreal ecosystem or, perhaps, any ecosystems at all. We need fire on the landscape, so we must, therefore, learn to coexist with fire.

Join Glenn McGillivray, Managing Director of the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction (ICLR) and Adjunct Professor, Disaster & Emergency Management, Grad Program, York University, where he will review the many myths and misconceptions surrounding the hazard of wildland fire in Canada. He will discuss current trends with regard to fire, including taking a look at some of the larger wildfire losses Canada has experienced in recent history. He will also look at the work currently being done to better understand how wildland fire enters communities and what can be done to prevent losses of structures during “interface” fire events.

Visit event's website