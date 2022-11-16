Insurance Institute of Ontario- Cyber Security for Insurance Professionals

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

March 07, 2023



Cyber security is a greater concern in today’s digital workspace than ever. As many services that used to be in-person are now online, we need to learn how to protect our digital selves against malicious attacks against our computers, servers, mobile devices, networks, and more. But many people wonder, how exactly?

Join us for an informative session on how to protect you and your clients’ confidential, virtual information. Providing details, definitions, and concrete examples, this session will:

-Explain the different types of coverages

– First Party and Third Party

– Explain Cyber Security withCase Studies and Claims Examples

– Teach how to sell Cyber Security

– Provide the client benefits

– Explain the different customer needs

– Cyber Security is more than the insurance limit

– Explain Cyber Security for high net individuals

– The best Cyber claim is the one that doesn’t happen

Do not miss your opportunity to develop your digital defenses, secure your spot now before this session passes you by.

Seminar Leader

Jessica Visser CIP, RIBO

Partnerships and Programs Manager

BOXX Insurance Inc

Presentation: 1 hr

Q&A: 30 mins

CE accreditation: 1 hour (pending)

