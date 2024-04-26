Insurance Institute of Ontario- Emerging Technologies Impacting Brokers

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

September 27, 2024



The seemingly limitless applications of emerging technologies will impact the operations of the insurance industry. Revolutionizing the way business is conducted, what do you as an insurance Broker need to know?

Join Mario Fiorino on September 27 to discuss the ways emerging technologies are fundamentally changing the way Brokers interact with clients and insuring partners. Explore the potential impact of these emerging technologies with respect to their relationships with clients, third-party service providers, and underwriting partners. This session will discuss the technological future of p&c, so make sure you are there to stay informed and ahead.

