Insurance Institute of Ontario- Everything you need to know about Auto Endorsements

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

September 01, 2022



With provincial regulations constantly changing, keeping up to date on what’s going on in the auto world of p&c insurance can be confusing.

To help you navigate the winding roads of policies, the Institute is excited to offer Everything Auto – endorsements, technology, and more! – a seminar designed to teach you the basics and more! Join us September 1, as Melanie Needham reviews everything from how to calculate average costs per claim to provincial coverages, technological innovations, and much more.

After this session you will understand:

All standard endorsements

How endorsements need to be set up

Underwriting tips and strategies

Provincial laws/coverages

Issues in the industry

Technological innovations

& much more!

You will not want to miss this deep dive into auto endorsements, so make sure you secure your spot now.

Seminar Leader: Melanie Needham, FCIP, CRM

President, MRD Consulting

RIBO CE Hours: 2 Technical

