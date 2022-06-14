Insurance Institute of Ontario- Everything you need to know about Auto Endorsements

With provincial regulations constantly changing, keeping up to date on what’s going on in the auto world of p&c insurance can be confusing.
To help you navigate the winding roads of policies, the Institute is excited to offer Everything Auto – endorsements, technology, and more! – a seminar designed to teach you the basics and more! Join us September 1, as Melanie Needham reviews everything from how to calculate average costs per claim to provincial coverages, technological innovations, and much more.
After this session you will understand:
All standard endorsements
How endorsements need to be set up
Underwriting tips and strategies
Provincial laws/coverages
Issues in the industry
Technological innovations
& much more!
Seminar Leader: Melanie Needham, FCIP, CRM
President, MRD Consulting
RIBO CE Hours: 2 Technical