Insurance Institute of Ontario-Fundamentals of Restoration: Integrity in Claims

This session focuses on the market trends and issues as it relates to property claims in a post covid market. The session will help you understand property complexities, fraud potential, relationship to subrogation, awareness of the restoration process, mitigation strategies, early cause determination, and maintaining ethical practices.
Attendees of this 2 hour session will learn:
The 10 step claims process
Water Claims are on the rise! Statistics Matter
Types of Fraud and how it relates to water claims
Mitigation in emergencies
Determine Causation
Maintaining ethical standards
Early investigation and reporting
Contractor role and responsibilities
Potential for subrogation
Reducing Claims dollars
This session promises to engage and interact with attendees to create a dialogue and deepen understanding!