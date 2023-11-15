Insurance Institute of Ontario-Fundamentals of Restoration: Integrity in Claims

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

March 20, 2024



This session focuses on the market trends and issues as it relates to property claims in a post covid market. The session will help you understand property complexities, fraud potential, relationship to subrogation, awareness of the restoration process, mitigation strategies, early cause determination, and maintaining ethical practices.

Attendees of this 2 hour session will learn:

The 10 step claims process

Water Claims are on the rise! Statistics Matter

Types of Fraud and how it relates to water claims

Mitigation in emergencies

Determine Causation

Maintaining ethical standards

Early investigation and reporting

Contractor role and responsibilities

Potential for subrogation

Reducing Claims dollars

This session promises to engage and interact with attendees to create a dialogue and deepen understanding!

