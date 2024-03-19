Insurance Institute of Ontario- GTA Golf Tournament

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

July 17, 2024



Returning July 17, we’re bringing you a full day of play and networking at Diamond Back Golf Club. Considered daunting with its humps, bumps, and forced carries, Diamond Back is surprisingly playable for beginner golfers, while more experienced players will have a great time meeting the challenges of the course.

Showcase your skill as you enjoy the warm weather and company of fellow industry professionals. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. With play, breakfast, and lunch included, you will have everything you need for a great day networking and teeing off on the course.

Reserve your spot now to secure your attendance to this popular event. Do not miss your chance to tackle the renowned grounds of Diamond Back!

Please advise of any special dietary requirements or special needs.

Substitutions welcome. Sorry, no refunds.

Sponsorship opportunities available. Please contact gtaevents@insuranceinstitute.ca.

Visit event's website