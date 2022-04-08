Insurance Institute of Ontario- GTA Golf Tournament

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

June 15, 2022



As summer starts to make its appearance for the year, we are excited to welcome you back in person!

The Institute is happy to invite you and your guests to our annual Golf Tournament at Diamond Back Golf Club in Richmond Hill.

Invite a colleague or business partner and get your clubs ready.

From morning to afternoon, this event will give you a chance to flex your golf skills while enjoying the company of fellow industry professionals. Enjoy a fun-filled industry social day in a beautiful setting. Reserve your spot for this exciting outdoor event!

About the course:

The Diamond Back course is playable for less skilled golfers, while better players have a great time attacking it and meeting challenges. The front nine is defined by hill and dale and lots of water, while the mature-looking back nine dips into valley lands carved out of thick trees.

Scramble format.

Please advise of any special dietary requirements or special needs.

Substitutions welcome. Sorry, no refunds.

Sponsorship opportunities available. Please contact gtaevents@insuranceinstitute.ca.

Agenda details to follow

