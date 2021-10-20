Insurance Institute of Ontario- Insuring Life Leases

Life lease housing is a relatively new yet rapidly growing form of tenure in Canada. Do you know how to insure a new life lease purchase? It is widely misunderstood by both the purchaser and the insurance industry.
This seminar will give you a basic understanding of life lease terminology, process of development, ownership issues, as well as how the industry is responding with respect to coverage.
Brokers: Learn what questions to ask to understand your customer’s exposure, how to explain the applicable coverage and ultimately ensure the client is appropriately covered.
Underwriters: Learn the questions to ask to effectively assess your exposure, underwrite the risk, explain coverages to the broker, and clarify any misconceptions.
Adjusters: Learn to identify what is covered under life leases and what is excluded to effectively settle claims.
Join us to gain more insight on this in demand product.
Seminar Leader: Melanie Needham, FCIP, CRM
President, MRD Consulting
CE Hours : 3 Technical hours