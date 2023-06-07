Insurance Institute of Ontario- Open Source Intelligence – Turning Information into Actionable Intelligence

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

July 05, 2023



Open-source intelligence is a process designed to gather information from public sources such as websites and government databases. The application of intelligence gathering of open and restricted data sources include the collection, processing, exploitation, analysis and use of multiple sources of information to generate investigative findings. Gain insight on the risks, rewards, and current trends of OSINT investigations.

Webinar Objectives

•Review how to access and utilize online databases and archives

• Discuss risks and rewards of OSINT collection and trends

• Examine investigative tools as they apply to online research

Webinar Presenter

Sandra Harley, Regional Manager, Investigations – Xpera Risk Mitigation & Investigation

Sandra graduated from Simon Fraser University with a degree in communications and a minor in education. She completed training through Toddington International, Using the Internet as an Investigative Research Tool, and has stayed abreast on current industry trends in the area of open-source intelligence and investigative interviewing. She has conducted hundreds of investigations in the area of open-source intelligence and interviews over her 18 year investigative career. Prior to her work with Xpera, Sandra was employed in the non-profit sector, working with marginalized communities such as high-risk youth and women leaving abusive relationships. She applies a trauma-informed approach to her work

