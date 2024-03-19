Insurance Institute of Ontario- Pour & Explore: Beer Tasting Experience

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

June 20, 2024



Experience a night of beer exploration at our unique Beer Tasting event!

Delve into this guided tasting where you will sample six expertly crafted beers, specifically chosen to activate your taste buds. Hosted at the renowned Beer Bistro, this restaurant is known for its vast selection and quality of beers. Each ticket includes not only drinks, but delicious appetizers. This will be sure to be an evening of education and enjoyment you do not want to miss.

Spots for this event are limited to ensure an intimate ambiance where you can converse and enjoy the company of your colleagues and fellow industry professionals, so make sure you register now to secure your spot.

QUESTIONS? Contact gtaevents@insuranceinstitute.ca

Visit event's website