Insurance Institute of Ontario- Product Liability Series (sessions 1,2,3)

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

October 18 - January 31, 2023



Regardless of how well a product is designed, manufactured or distributed, the threat of litigation is always present. Manufacturers and distributors often find themselves faced with allegations that a product was defectively designed or manufactured, or that warnings with regard to usage were inadequate, and sometimes a combination of these. Separate from the financial exposure of a particular claim, litigation can be very detrimental to a product’s reputation — and that of the company — and ultimately affect market value. Most often than not, such claims, involve demands to an insurer for defence and indemnity in relation to alleged losses. This requires insurance professionals and lawyers working together throughout the life cycle of a product liability loss from investigation of the alleged loss to the litigation phase and throughout settlement, dispositive motions, and trial.

In this series, follow us as we explore everything product liability. With expert speakers and relevant case studies, you will walk away with a profound understanding of this important and specialty area of insurance law.

This three part series is as follows:

Session 1 – Product Liability Claims: Pre-Litigation and Litigation Critical Issues – October 18, 2022 | 10 am – 11 am EST

Session 2 – Product Liability Claims: Working Effectively with Experts – November 8, 2022 | 10 am – 11 am EST

Session 3 – Product Recall, Product Liability, and Contamination Insurance Coverage – January TBC 2023 | 10 am – 11 am EST

Visit event's website