Insurance Institute of Ontario- Statement Taking: The Foundation of a Good Investigation

October 14, 2021

The early days of evidence collection are the most crucial, as the information collected through investigation in the initial stages will be scrutinized and utilized throughout the entire claims process. In many cases, the claim can remain open and debated/litigated for years, which highlights the importance of taking a good statement. Statements act as evidence to assist in the overall claims investigation and decision making process. In this webinar, we will look at the entire claims process to understand the impact of evidence collection, while providing tools to ensure success for a solid investigation.

Webinar Objectives



• Define “evidence” and discuss methods of evidence collection

• Review the claims handling process

• Identify potential legal issues in the collection process and the admissibility of evidence in court

• Explain the statement taking process::

– How to prepare for a statement

– Determine parties to be interviewed

– How to lead questioning and document the evidence

• Examine in detail the preparation of statements for an automobile accident, a slip & fall injury, and a liquor incident

