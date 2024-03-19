Insurance Institute of Ontario- Teaching & Presentation Techniques

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

June 07 - June 28, 2024



Join Laurie Flasko, CEC, CSP for an in-depth 4-day program designed to improve your virtual presentation and facilitation skills. (June 7, 14, 21, 28)

In this session, Laurie will guide you through the following four sections: Introduction to Adult Learning, Advanced Facilitation, Implementation, and Evaluation and Feedback. Laurie will discuss a variety of topics, including adult learning, diverse learning styles, effective lesson planning, ice breakers, strategies, and tips, managing challenges, creating worksheets and visual aids, and much more.

Perfect for those wishing to become a CIP instructor, our Virtual Teaching & Presentation Techniques program will give you the resources you need to understand your audience, better prepare your lessons and map your learning outcomes, and become an overall better virtual trainer or instructor. Group rates are available for 3 or more members attending this session. Please contact us for more information or to register your group.

QUESTIONS? Contact gtaseminars@insuranceinstitute.ca

