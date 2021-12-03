Insurance Institute of Ontario-Underlying Risks of Solar Panels

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

February 23, 2022

WEBINAR- February 23, 2022 1 pm - 2 pm

Solar energy is a hot topic in the news and a rising market for personal and commercial use. Many of us know about solar energy, but not about the risks associated with solar panels and solar farms.

Join us in this informative webinar as we review solar panel types and systems (Roof-mounted, Ground-mounted) and the associated risks with each type. The seminar speaker will guide you through multiple case studies and forensic investigations, along with a discussion on best practices in solar panel/solar farm installation, in addition to the chain of liabilities in subrogation cases. Deepen your knowledge on this important energy source!

Perfect for: those involved in claims/litigation matters. Also of interest to lawyers, in-house counsels, claims managers, underwriters and senior adjusters.

Seminar Presenter

Ben Daee, Ph.D., P.Eng., PE.

Vice-President – Forensic Architecture and Engineering, Canada

JS Held

