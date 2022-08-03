Insurance Institute of Ontario- Understanding Directors’ & Officers’ Liability

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

September 29, 2022



Understanding the duties and responsibilites of Officers and Directors is not always clear. The pandemic and post pandemic period will present unique challenges and potential liabilities for Officers and Directors.Today, under increased public scrutiny and in light of significant regulatory developments, corporate directors must fully grasp every aspect of their strategic, fiduciary and legal roles and brokers must ensure that they recommend appropriate coverage’s to their corporate clients.

Where does responsible oversight of corporations begin? What are the recent developments in Directors’ Liability?

This seminar will address the critical issues facing officers and directors today. You will gain the necessary tools to provide steady prudent insurance counsel and advice in a difficult and demanding legal environment.

By the end of the sessions, you will have insight about:

Understanding the Regulatory Framework of Directors and Officers Liability and Corporate Governance

The statutory and common law duties and responsibilities of directors

The rights of shareholders

The rights of other third parties

Understanding Liability Risk Assessment Factors for Private and Not for ProfitCompanies

Identifying the risk factors

Managing the risk factors

The Solution – Understanding Directors and Liability Insurance Coverage

Coverage provided

Who is insured

What claims are covered

Exclusions

Obligations of the insured

Obligations of the insurer

A variety of adult learning methodologies will be utilized including insurance coverage specific case studies.

Who Should Attend?

Senior Producers, Mid Level Producers, CSR’S Interested in commercial insurance, Brokerage management

Presenter:

Mario Fiorino

Vice President, Legal & General Counsel

Insurance Bureau of Canada

CE Hours: 3 Technical RIBO hours

