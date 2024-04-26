Insurance Institute of Ontario-Understanding Directors’ & Officers’ Liability

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

September 19, 2024



Calling all Brokers!

What you need to know about Directors & Officers Liability

Where does responsible oversight of corporations begin? What are the recent developments in Director’s Liability?

Answer these questions and more in this informative and engaging session. Join X as he addresses the critical issues facing officers and directors today and equips you with the tools necessary to provide steady prudent insurance counsel and advice in a difficult and demanding legal environment. In this session, you will review the Regulatory Framework of Directors & Officers Liability and Corporate Governance, examining law duties, responsibilities, and rights, and go over the Liability Risk Assessment Factors for Private and Not-for-Profit Companies and solutions.

This is perfect for Senior Producers, mid-level Producers, Junior Producers, CSR’S Interested in commercial insurance, and Brokerage management.

Group rates are available for 3 or more members attending this session. Please contact us for more information or to register your group.

QUESTIONS? Contactgtaseminars@insuranceinstitute.ca

Visit event's website