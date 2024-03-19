Insurance Institute of Ontario- Understanding Series: Understanding Liability

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

May 16, 2024



Sharpen your liability claims investigation skills in this intensive one-day seminar. Explore the topics of determining negligence, assessing right of action, navigating common statutes and codes that impact liability claims and in turn the role of the adjuster, and much more.

Not only will you learn the best practices for investigating claims, creating file plans, and evaluating coverage, but you will receive hands-on practice using real-life scenarios. Each attendee will have a chance to experience a total of 5 cases: two directly and ‘hands-on’, three that are presented by other participant groups. Mimic the reality of how the investigation process unfolds and become an expert liability investigator.

Transform your understanding from theory into practice and elevate the skillset you use in your role.

Group rates are available for 3 or more members attending this session. Please contact us for more information or to register your group.

QUESTIONS? Contact gtaseminars@insuranceinstitute.ca

Visit event's website