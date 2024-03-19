Insurance Institute of Ontario- Unlocking Innovation in Claims Management

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

May 28, 2024



Insurance claims leaders have faced many challenges brought on by increased frequency of weather-related claims, inflationary pressures across the supply chain, and talent shortages persisting throughout the entire industry. These challenges have been catalysts for change and have helped fuel innovation at an unprecedented rate. The full potential of that innovation hasn’t been fully harnessed yet. Today, the insurance claims industry finds itself at an exciting crossroads with an opportunity to finish what has been started by re-imagining how we work together to chart a bold new course for the future.

Join Greg Smith, President, Crawford & Company (Canada) Inc., as he delves into five key areas of innovation that are creating opportunities for insurance claims leaders to prepare for an unpredictable future. Greg will look beyond technology into other innovations such as strategic partnerships, vertical integration, talent optimization and industry wide collaboration. The presentation will examine successes in each of the five areas, how they have evolved, and discuss what needs to happen for them to reach their full potential.

