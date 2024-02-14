Insurance Institute of Ontario- Virtual Escape Room

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

March 21, 2024



Where p&c meets mystery

It’s back: our popular Virtual Escape Room event is here!

Grab a drink and a device and get your thinking cap on for this year’s Virtual Escape Room. A popular game for people looking to use their logic, problem, and puzzle-solving skills to ‘escape’ from some tricky situations, compete in a team to escape your room as quickly as possible! Register as a group to join as a team (up to 8) or register as an individual and we’ll place you on a team. The choice is yours. But do not miss your chance to get your Sherlock on and be the first team out.

Usually played in person, you can now take on the challenge virtually, anywhere you may be. So, get solving! We look forward to seeing you there.

Visit event's website