Insurance Institute of Ontario- Weather Gone Wild Series

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

May 09 - May 29, 2024



A 2-part series focused on climate:

Part 1: Protecting Homes and Communities from the Growing Risk of Flooding

May 9, 1 – 2 p.m. EDT

Part 1 of this series will focus on the hazards and damage caused by flooding. Dr. Blair Feltmate, Head, Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation, University of Waterloo, will discuss flood and then provide strategies that p&c professionals can share with homeowners to lower their flood risk exposure.

Part 2: Protecting Homes and Communities from the Growing Risk of Wildfire in Forested and Grassland Regions

May 29, 1 – 2 p.m. EDT

Part 2 of this series focuses on the effects of wildfires across Canada’s forested and grassland regions. Facilitator Dr. Blair Feltmate, Head, Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation, University of Waterloo, will present well-tested FireSmart practices that decrease the potential of damage.

QUESTIONS? Contact gtaevents@insuranceinstitute.ca

Visit event's website