Insurance Institute- Taking the helm in a crisis: Leadership transition during COVID

A leadership transition, especially a CEO transition, involves months and sometimes years of planning. People often think about transition as the process of identifying and selecting the right candidate, but it also includes months of meticulously planned activities and interactions to set the candidate and the organization up for success.
But when all those arrangements go out the window? For two insurers, this was the reality when COVID hit earlier this year.
Join us for a rare glimpse into the leadership transition at Gore Mutual Insurance Company and Pembridge Insurance Company of Canada. Incoming and outgoing leaders from both companies will share and compare their thoughts on what it was like to shift the reins during these unprecedented times. They’ll also share candid insights on how COVID has impacted our industry and how we’ll do business moving forward.
Issues covered include:
This session is well-suited to managers, current and aspiring leaders, or anyone with a view to the c-suite.
Our panel includes:
Jennifer Power, Vice President, Pembridge Insurance Company | Pafco Insurance Company
Bob Tisdale, (former) COO, Pembridge Insurance Company and Pafco Insurance Company
Andy Taylor, CEO, Gore Mutual
Heidi Sevcik, (former) President & CEO, Gore Mutual
