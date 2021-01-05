Insurance Institute- Taking the helm in a crisis: Leadership transition during COVID

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

January 12, 2021

Webinar-January 12, 2021 10:00 am - 12:00 pm EST

A leadership transition, especially a CEO transition, involves months and sometimes years of planning. People often think about transition as the process of identifying and selecting the right candidate, but it also includes months of meticulously planned activities and interactions to set the candidate and the organization up for success.

But when all those arrangements go out the window? For two insurers, this was the reality when COVID hit earlier this year.

Join us for a rare glimpse into the leadership transition at Gore Mutual Insurance Company and Pembridge Insurance Company of Canada. Incoming and outgoing leaders from both companies will share and compare their thoughts on what it was like to shift the reins during these unprecedented times. They’ll also share candid insights on how COVID has impacted our industry and how we’ll do business moving forward.

Issues covered include:

Remote onboarding and working from home (technology, internet security, remote management & more)

Leadership and change management

Personal and commercial lines responses to COVID (policy rebates, coverage suspension, payment plan flexibility and business interruption claims)

The future of offices (space requirements, floor plans and shared spaces)

The role of technology in changing how we transact with customers and consult with claims adjusters

This session is well-suited to managers, current and aspiring leaders, or anyone with a view to the c-suite.

Our panel includes:

Jennifer Power, Vice President, Pembridge Insurance Company | Pafco Insurance Company

Bob Tisdale, (former) COO, Pembridge Insurance Company and Pafco Insurance Company

Andy Taylor, CEO, Gore Mutual

Heidi Sevcik, (former) President & CEO, Gore Mutual



RIBO CE Hours: 2 Management hours (pending)

