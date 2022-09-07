Lead Management for Modern Brokers

by CSIO

October 26, 2022



Join Jamie Keey and Melissa Dohan from The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company who will share best practices and case studies on lead follow-up. Whether you are a beginner or further along in your lead management journey, you will leave this session with actionable steps you can take today to improve the customer experience and your bottom line.

This webinar is pending accreditation in Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Saskatchewan.

If you’re interested in free, on-demand, accredited online learning, register for our Professional Development courses at https://csio.com/professional-development

**This webinar is for CSIO Members Only**

