Level 1 agent/broker licensing- Atlantic

by The Insurance Institute (Atlantic)

January 01 - December 31, 2024



The Insurance Institute licensing courses are offered in a range of formats so you can select the option that fits your schedule.

Level 1 broker/agent licensing

We are here to support you. Enroll for our 3 or 5-day format to qualify for your level 1 license.

Hybrid learning: Your course instructor hosts live sessions and guides you through the material. Course materials include the latest editions of our C81 and C82 textbooks, the Atlantic auto supplement, and online resources such as interactive activities, practice questions, and a final practice exam. Textbooks are mailed to the shipping address shown on your order and a tracking link will be emailed to you once shipped. You can attend class in person or online.

*This is a fast-track format of 3 or 5 days, requiring a high level of commitment to complete readings and assignments on time. You are expected to read all textbook materials before the first class. Please contact your local Insurance Institute to Register. of 3 or 5 days, requiring a high level of commitment to complete readings and assignments on time. You are expected to read all textbook materials before the first class. Please contact your local Insurance Institute to Register. Upcoming 3-day class dates:

Jan 26-28, 2024

Feb 23-25, 2024

March 22- 24, 2024

April 26- 28, 2024

May 24-26, 2024

June 21-23, 2024

July 26-28, 2024

August 23-25, 2024

Sept 20-22, 2024

Oct 18-20, 2024

Nov 22- 24, 2024

Dec 20-22, 2024 Upcoming 5-day class dates: Jan 15-19, 2024

Feb 12-16, 2024

Mar 11-15, 2024

April 15-19, 2024

May 13-17, 2024

June 10-14, 2024

July 15-19, 2024

Aug 12-16, 2024

Sept 16-20, 2024

Oct 14-18, 2024 Our level 1 course provides current and relevant course content to ensure students are well-prepared for a new career. For additional information please contact:

IINB: Manager, Monique LeBlanc- mleblanc@insuranceinstitute.ca

IINS: Manager, Meaghan Harwood- mharwood@insuranceinstitute.ca

IINL: Manager, Leona Fleming- lfleming@insuranceinstitute.ca

IIPE: Coordinator- Jessica Hache- jhache@insuranceinstitute.ca

Visit event's website