by CAMGA

April 12, 2024



Brokers invited to meet the MGA Market. CAMGA members, who represent over 90% of MGAs in Canada, will be exhibiting at the trade show for brokers to discover and learn what these 70 markets write/have appetites for; all in one room. Cost is free, however you must register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/meet-the-mga-market-tickets-748857461827?aff=oddtdtcreator

April 12, 2024; 1-5pm EST; Delta Hotel Toronto downtown.