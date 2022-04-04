by Insurance Brokers of Toronto Region

May 12, 2022



Meet the Underwriter Night!

Come out and meet with your underwriters, friends and colleagues at our annual social gathering of insurance industry personnel. This event is not just for brokers, all are welcome. Let us host you in the very best fashion with an array of hors d’oeuvres , buffet food, 2 complimentary beer or wine tickets, cash bar, soft drinks, coffee, tea and dessert.

Live Music performance by

“Cindë’’

Date & Time

Thursday May 12, 2022 5pm-8pm

Location:

Riviera Event Centre 2800 HWY #7, Concord , ON L4K 1W8

Tickets:

$82.00 member / $90.00 Non member HST included

Included in your ticket is 2 free alcoholic beverages, delicious food and door prizes prizes.

Visit event's website