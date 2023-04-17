National Insurance Conference of Canada 2023

by MSA Research

September 26 - September 28, 2023



The National Insurance Conference of Canada is the Canadian P&C industry’s longest-running and established senior industry event. Designed for insurance and reinsurance company executives, brokers, regulators, risk managers and industry partners, this pre-eminent executive-level conference and leadership forum addresses many of the diverse and complex issues facing leaders in the Canadian P&C insurance industry.

Registration is now open for the fifteenth annual National Insurance Conference of Canada (NICC) which will be held September 26th to 28th, 2023 at Le Centre Sheraton, Montreal.

Visit event's website