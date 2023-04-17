National Insurance Conference of Canada 2023

The National Insurance Conference of Canada is the Canadian P&C industry’s longest-running and established senior industry event. Designed for insurance and reinsurance company executives, brokers, regulators, risk managers and industry partners, this pre-eminent executive-level conference and leadership forum addresses many of the diverse and complex issues facing leaders in the Canadian P&C insurance industry.
Registration is now open for the fifteenth annual National Insurance Conference of Canada (NICC) which will be held September 26th to 28th, 2023 at Le Centre Sheraton, Montreal.