Origin and Cause National Tour – Investigating Suspicious Claims Webinar

by Origin and Cause

October 28, 2020

Webinar

Origin and Cause’s Annual National Tour is back! This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, we will be hosting the event virtually.

History has shown that in times of economic hardship and high unemployment, instances of insurance fraud increase dramatically, and the current global recession is no exception. Our own observations in the field and conversations with insurers support this narrative. We have seen an increasing number of suspicious claims in the past several months that represent a growing problem for insurers.

Accordingly, this year’s National Tour will focus on the investigation of suspicious claims involving Break & Enters, Water, Structure Fires, Vehicles and Structural Damage. We’ll be covering critical steps in the investigative process as well as tips to help adjusters, lawyers and risk managers identify and manage insurance fraud.

Session 1: Break and Enter Investigations

11:00 am – 11:50 am EST

Mazen Habash, P.Eng., CFEI, CCFI-C, Consulting Forensic Engineer

Session 2: Water Fraud Investigations

12:00 pm – 12:50 pm EST

Dinu Matei, M.Sc., P.Eng., Consulting Forensic Engineer

with Adam Grant, McCague Borlack LLP

Session 3: Structure Fire Incendiary Investigations

1:00 pm – 1:50 pm EST

Mario Delorme, CFEI, Fire & Explosion Investigator

with Ian Daunt, FCII, FCIP, CFEI, Crawford and Co

Session 4: Vehicle Fraud Investigations

2:00 pm – 2:50 pm EST

Michelle Holden Bradley, P.Eng. CFEI, CVFI, Forensic Engineer

with Andrew Graham, Harrison Pensa LLP

Session 5: Structural Fraud Investigations

3:00 pm – 3:50 pm EST

Adam Lohonyai, MEng, P. Eng., Forensic Structural Engineer

These presentations are FREE for anyone to attend and for each attendee Origin and Cause will donate $25 to their choice of the following charities: Canadian Burn Survivors Community, Disaster Aid Canada or Breakfast Club Canada.

Visit event's website