ORIMS PD Day “FORWARD FOCUS: EMPOWERING TOMORROW’S RISK LEADERS”

by ORIMS-Professional Development

May 08, 2024



Join us for ORIMS Professional Development Day on May 08th! 🚀

🔍 Explore Innovative Approaches to Claims Management with Michael Blinick, Partner at MBBM Lawyer. Gain insights into navigating backlogged legal systems and optimizing claims outcomes.

💻 Dive into Cyber Claims Management with Nnamdi Amangbo, Karen Continenza, and Nicholas Hickey. Learn step-by-step procedures and best practices to handle cyber incidents effectively and protect organizational assets.

🗣️ Elevate Your Communication Skills with Strategic Influence: Empowering Risk Management Leaders for Impactful Communication. Master persuasive messaging at the board level and drive informed decision-making.

🌈 Break Barriers and Foster Inclusivity in Risk Management with Karima Hashmani and Renee Simms. Discover strategies to build inclusive cultures, address bias, and promote diversity in risk leadership.

Limited Space Available! Contact Fatima Chamali at pd@orims.org for more information.

Register: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/2024-orims-professional-development-day-tickets-884956317167?aff=oddtdtcreator

