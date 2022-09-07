Overcoming the Top 5 Broker Tech Challenges

by CSIO

November 16, 2022



Brokerages continuously look for ways to leverage technology to improve their business operations, but often fail to accomplish their vision after encountering unforeseen hiccups and challenges. Sam is the Director of Operations at PrimeService Insurance. Having led the technology adoption journey at his Brokerage, Sam looks to help you avoid such challenges, enabling your Brokerage to accomplish all of its technology goals.

This webinar is pending accreditation in Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, and Saskatchewan.

If you’re interested in free, on-demand, accredited online learning, register for our Professional Development courses at https://csio.com/professional-development

**This webinar is for CSIO Members Only**

Visit event's website