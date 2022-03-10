Personal Umbrella Liability – Learn All About It!

by Insurance Institute of Nova Scotia

Do your clients own secondary properties or motorized recreational vehicles like watercraft, ATV or watercraft? Perhaps you have clients who serve as volunteers, officers or directors with non-profit organizations or, plan to travel outside of Canada on vacation? These clients face extra exposure to third-party lawsuits!

If you are not already doing so, it’s time to offer your existing and new personal lines clients the extra level of protection provided by an umbrella liability policy!

Following this interactive webinar participants will be able to:

– Identify uninsured or underinsured third-party liability exposures your clients face

– Discuss gaps in the liability coverage provided by a home, condo or tenant policy

– Demonstrate how an umbrella policy functions in tandem with your clients’ primary liability policies (home, auto, secondary residences, watercraft)

– Put into practice skills for getting beyond “no thanks” when selling personal umbrella

WHO SHOULD ATTEND?

– Personal-Lines or Sales & Service Insurance Agents

– Brokers

– Claims Adjusters

PRESENTED BY:

Jo Anne Mitchell, CIP

Effective Training & Communications Plus

Jo Anne Mitchell is the owner of Effective Training & Communications Plus. She is a member of The Chartered Insurance Professionals Society with over 30 years of insurance industry experience.



Jo Anne has held positions in Underwriting and Marketing with two major insurers with responsibility for numerous projects including developing and implementing front-line underwriting skills training programs for brokers and company underwriting staff.

A seasoned seminar leader, Jo Anne has provided classroom seminars and webinars for over 10,000 insurance professionals across Canada. She has spoken at insurance conventions in Ontario and Alberta and contributes articles to the BC and Alberta Broker Magazines. Jo Anne recently co-authored the re-write of the basic broker licensing course text “Becoming an Insurance Broker” for The Insurance Broker Association of Ontario.

Date: Thursday, November 17, 2022

Time: 1:00 – 3:15 p.m. Atlantic

CONTINUING EDUCATION (CE) CREDITS:

2 CE Credits available for the following provinces

British Columbia

Manitoba

Saskatchewan

GROUP RATE:

10% reduction on each registration fee for groups of 6 or more, based on membership status. If you want to register a group, please contact Jessica Hutchings at jhutchings@insuranceinstitute.ca

