Pollution Solutions: Exclusions & Coverages Explained Webinar (EST)

VIRTUAL – ZOOM

WEBINAR | BUILDING | TECHNICAL

Pollution exclusions are challenging to even the seasoned insurance professional. It all starts with understanding the Pollution Exclusion under the CGL. The CGL policy provides very little pollution coverage, particularly in the area of cleanup or remediation, which is one of the most important aspects of pollution coverage to most clients. Join us while we review the CGL exclusion and learn about the different pollution endorsements and policies available in the marketplace today.

Brokers, Risk Managers, Underwriters, Claims Examiners, and Adjusters will all benefit from attending this session.

Objectives:

1. Understand terminology such as sudden and accidental,

2. Decipher the difference between absolute pollution exclusions and the total absolute exclusions

3. High level overview of Environmental Impairment Liability

Seminar Leader: Melanie Needham, FCIP, CRM

President, MRD Consulting

RIBO CE Hours: 2 Technical hours