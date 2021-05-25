Product Liability: Summer Fun Gone Wrong – ACCREDITED WEBINAR

by 30 Forensic Engineering Inc.

June 10, 2021

LIVE ACCREDITED WEBINAR

30 Forensic Engineering, Canada’s leading multidisciplinary forensic firm, is pleased to announce that our webinar series will continue with a NEW 2021 Spring/Summer syllabus. Our complimentary webinars incorporate a robust focus on education and each session is accredited for CE credits in various provinces across Canada. Join the thousands of insurance industry professionals who have participated in our past curriculums to learn from top experts across 13 distinct disciplines.

Join industry leading experts on Thursday, June 10th as they host a discussion on: Product Liability – Summer Fun Gone Wrong. This dynamic webinar will be of importance to industry professionals such as insurance company personnel, risk managers, independent adjusters, the legal community + more.

With the summer months upon us, Ben Desclouds, B.Eng.Mgt., P.Eng. and Rob Sparling, B.Eng.Mgt., P.Eng. have put together a unique product liability presentation using case examples exclusively from the summer months. Specifically, when those leisure activities become stressful due to failures. They will illustrate the basic concepts of product design and product liability investigations using cases about boats, tubing ropes, water parks, jungle gyms, rope swings, pools, golf equipment, bicycles, gyms and much more. We will review the failures and identify any subrogation and recovery potentials.

Click HERE to Register



WEBINAR

Product Liability: Summer Fun Gone Wrong

Date:

Thursday, June 10th, 2021

Time:

1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. EST

Click HERE to Register

If you have any questions, please email Colleen Heffernan: cheffernan@30fe.com

SPEAKERS

Robert Sparling B.Eng.Mgt., P.Eng.

Senior Vice President & Practice Lead, Materials & Product Failure / Piping & HVAC

30 Forensic Engineering

Mr. Rob Sparling the Senior Vice President at 30 Forensic Engineering and Practice Lead of the Materials & Product Failure analysis group. Rob possesses 20 years of industry experience and over 12 years of failure analysis and related work experience in the Aerospace industry. He has specialized experience in the causes of failure of consumer and industrial products. He also investigates personal injuries associated with product failures, including power tools, amusement rides, scaffolding, lifts, doors, glass bottles/cups, hoisting equipment, and a variety of other products.

Ben Desclouds B.Eng.Mgt., P.Eng.

Senior Associate, Materials & Product Failure / Piping & HVAC

30 Forensic Engineering

Mr. Ben Desclouds is a Senior Associate in the Materials Failure Group at 30 Forensic Engineering. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering and Management, Materials Engineering, from McMaster University. Ben specializes in analysis of the structure, properties, mechanics and production of materials, as well as project management. He has participated in a diversity of investigations during his time at 30 Forensic Engineering, including product and glass failures, cases involving residential and commercial sprinkler and plumbing systems, and the characterization and/or identification of materials. Ben is licensed as a Professional Engineer in the Province of Ontario.

2021 Spring/Summer Seminar Series

at a Glance & Registration

Click on any webinar title to register

Thursday, May 13th – 1:00pm EST

Managing Risk and Regulatory Requirements of Designated Substances

Thursday, May 20th – 1:00pm EST

Multidisciplinary Assessments of Personal Injury Claims on Stairways

Thursday, May 27th – 1:00pm EST

The Nuances of Collision Reconstruction and Human Factors Assessments in MVAs Involving Motorcycles

Thursday, June 3rd – 1:00pm EST

Assessments of Pedestrian and Cyclist Motor Vehicle Collisions

Thursday, June 10th – 1:00pm EST

Product Liability – Summer Fun Gone Wrong

Thursday, June 17th – 1:00pm EST

Product Liability – Fire & Water: An Iconic Insurance Duo

Thursday, June 24th – 1:00pm EST

Construction with an Insurance Mindset

Thursday, July 8th – 1:00pm EST

Vehicle Data Forensics

Thursday, July 15th – 1:00pm EST

The Digital Witness: The Use and Limitations of Photo and Video Evidence

Thursday, July 22nd – 1:00pm EST

Municipal Litigation Risk Management: The Human Factors in Current and Future Roadway Risk and Liability Assessments

Thursday, July 29th – 1:00pm EST

Municipal Litigation Risk Management: Emerging Municipal Construction Challenges

If you have any questions, please email: Colleen Heffernan – cheffernan@30fe.com

About 30 Forensic Engineering

30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multi-disciplinary forensic firms. Our core team of 60 professional engineers, experts, investigators, engineering technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America serving a wide variety of industries including: Insurance, Manufacturing, Legal, Construction, Health Care, Commercial and Residential Property, Financial, Government, Hospitality, Mining, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

We provide world-class engineering and consulting expertise in:

Civil/Structural Failure

Building and Fire Code

Geotechnical and Mining

Biomechanics & Personal Injury

Human Factors

Collision Reconstruction

Transportation Safety

Renewable Energy

Environmental Health & Safety

Multi-disciplinary Remediation

Materials & Product Failure / Piping & HVAC

Fire / Electrical & Explosion investigations

Trucking

The Canadian Lawyer Magazine readership acknowledged 30 Forensic Engineering as their top choice in both forensic engineering categories:

For further information and media inquiries, please contact:

Paul Aquino, Director, Marketing

paquino@30fe.com

For confidential inquiries on becoming a member of the 30 Forensic Engineering team, please contact:

Stephanie d’Obrenan, Director, Human Resources

sdobrenan@30fe.com

VANCOUVER CALGARY TORONTO OTTAWA

Visit event's website