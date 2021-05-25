Product Liability: Summer Fun Gone Wrong – ACCREDITED WEBINAR

30 Forensic Engineering, Canada’s leading multidisciplinary forensic firm, is pleased to announce that our webinar series will continue with a NEW 2021 Spring/Summer syllabus. Our complimentary webinars incorporate a robust focus on education and each session is accredited for CE credits in various provinces across Canada. Join the thousands of insurance industry professionals who have participated in our past curriculums to learn from top experts across 13 distinct disciplines.
Join industry leading experts on Thursday, June 10th as they host a discussion on: Product Liability – Summer Fun Gone Wrong. This dynamic webinar will be of importance to industry professionals such as insurance company personnel, risk managers, independent adjusters, the legal community + more.
With the summer months upon us, Ben Desclouds, B.Eng.Mgt., P.Eng. and Rob Sparling, B.Eng.Mgt., P.Eng. have put together a unique product liability presentation using case examples exclusively from the summer months. Specifically, when those leisure activities become stressful due to failures. They will illustrate the basic concepts of product design and product liability investigations using cases about boats, tubing ropes, water parks, jungle gyms, rope swings, pools, golf equipment, bicycles, gyms and much more. We will review the failures and identify any subrogation and recovery potentials.
WEBINAR
Product Liability: Summer Fun Gone Wrong
Date:
Thursday, June 10th, 2021
Time:
1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. EST
If you have any questions, please email Colleen Heffernan: cheffernan@30fe.com
SPEAKERS
Mr. Rob Sparling the Senior Vice President at 30 Forensic Engineering and Practice Lead of the Materials & Product Failure analysis group. Rob possesses 20 years of industry experience and over 12 years of failure analysis and related work experience in the Aerospace industry. He has specialized experience in the causes of failure of consumer and industrial products. He also investigates personal injuries associated with product failures, including power tools, amusement rides, scaffolding, lifts, doors, glass bottles/cups, hoisting equipment, and a variety of other products.
Mr. Ben Desclouds is a Senior Associate in the Materials Failure Group at 30 Forensic Engineering. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering and Management, Materials Engineering, from McMaster University. Ben specializes in analysis of the structure, properties, mechanics and production of materials, as well as project management. He has participated in a diversity of investigations during his time at 30 Forensic Engineering, including product and glass failures, cases involving residential and commercial sprinkler and plumbing systems, and the characterization and/or identification of materials. Ben is licensed as a Professional Engineer in the Province of Ontario.
If you have any questions, please email: Colleen Heffernan – cheffernan@30fe.com
