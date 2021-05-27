Recent Developments in Relief Against Forfeiture – Live Webinar

In recent years, plaintiff counsel have been increasingly applying to the Courts for relief from forfeiture when their client’s insurance claim has been denied. In this RMC webinar, lawyers from across Canada will explain when relief from forfeiture can be granted by the Courts and how insurance adjusters and claims handlers should handle files that could meet the test for relief.
Specific topics covered in the presentation include:
Presented by:
Ryan Burgoyne
Cox & Palmer, Fredericton
Andrew Epstein
Lindsay LLP, Vancouver
Andrew Loewen
Fillmore Riley LLP, Winnipeg