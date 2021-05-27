Canadian Underwriter

Recent Developments in Relief Against Forfeiture – Live Webinar

by Risk Management Counsel of Canada (RMC)
June 22, 2021
Online


In recent years, plaintiff counsel have been increasingly applying to the Courts for relief from forfeiture when their client’s insurance claim has been denied. In this RMC webinar, lawyers from across Canada will explain when relief from forfeiture can be granted by the Courts and how insurance adjusters and claims handlers should handle files that could meet the test for relief.

Specific topics covered in the presentation include:

  • What is relief from forfeiture and how did it become a part of each province’s insurance legislation
  • The critical rulings from the Supreme Court of Canada that established the test for relief from forfeiture cases
  • The distinction between pre and post loss breaches of an insurance policy
  • Recent Court decisions and their impact
  • What steps claims handlers and adjusters should take when a claim may face a relief from forfeiture application

Presented by:

Ryan Burgoyne
Cox & Palmer, Fredericton

Andrew Epstein
Lindsay LLP, Vancouver

Andrew Loewen
Fillmore Riley LLP, Winnipeg



Visit event's website
https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/821418064542482444



