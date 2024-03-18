Seminar: Errors & Omissions Loss Control – Sault Ste. Marie

by IBAO

May 29, 2024



OBJECTIVES:

Utilize data pertaining to sources of claims and claim trends as a learning tool

Articulate the need for consistency in procedures

Identify some tools and actions to assist in controlling your exposures

Understanding your exposures to Errors & Omissions claims as a Broker is a key to developing your operations strategy.

Examine what clients expect of you, what courts expect of you, and what others expect of you. It is during the discussions that you will be able to answer the questions you need to answer in order to establish the Procedures that best suit your brokerage.

Details

Time: AM Sessions 8:30AM-11:45AM PM Sessions1:15PM-4:30PM

Accreditation Hours: 2 Management Hours + 1 Ethics Hours

Facilitators: Hugh Fardy, Arthur J. Gallagher

Visit Event Website