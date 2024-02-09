Spring “Networking” Fling – Event

The Insurance Institute of Nova Scotia is excited to announce the return of this popular event! The Spring Fling event is a great opportunity to continue building new business relationships, solidify existing ones, and put a face to the name of people you deal with every day.
This event is the perfect time to reconnect with your insurance community and our doors are open to everyone; insurance professionals and their business partners, colleagues, and service providers.
Your registration fee includes hot & cold hors d’oeuvres: REGISTER NOW!
Date: Thursday, May 16, 2024
Time: 6:00 p.m. Atlantic Time
Venue: Pacifico, 5171 George Street, Halifax, NS
Want to be a sponsor for 2024? Please contact Meaghan Harwood at mharwood@insuranceinstitute.ca or 902-433-0070
Cancellation Policy: No refunds, but substitutions are welcome.
Questions?
If you need assistance with registration, please contact Christine Doucet at: cdoucet@insuranceinstitute.ca or iinsmail@insuranceinstitute.ca
Don’t Forget!!! Atlantic Symposium is happening on the same day; register here for our flagship event.