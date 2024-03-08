Symposium Atlantic

by Kent Hudson

May 16, 2024



Enter into A New Era of insurance

Featuring inspiring keynote speakers, insightful seminars, and our popular Up Close & Personal Leadership Panel, Symposium is the premier industry event for insurance professionals. This annual event brings together bright minds who provide thoughtful discussion about the current state and projected future of the p&c industry.

Don’t miss this opportunity to delve into crucial topics shaping our future in the insurance industry. Join us at the Harbourfront Marriott Halifax on May 16, 2024 for a full day of thought-provoking and engaging seminar sessions to energize you and your team of insurance professionals!

Sessions will include:

Catastrophic Losses – Sponsored by Dillon Consulting Diversity, Equity & Inclusion – Sponsored by Aon Auto Fraud – Sponsored by Cox & Palmer Artificial Intelligence in Insurance – Sponsored by Ritch Williams & Richards Law Cyber – Sponsored by McInnes Cooper Leaders Panel – Sponsored by Opta Information Intelligence

OUR PRESENTING SPONSORS:

Stewart McKelvey | AON | Crawford & Company | Marsh Adjustment | Sinistar | Insurance Brokers Association of Nova Scotia

Visit event's website