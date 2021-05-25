The Nuances of Collision Reconstruction and Human Factors Assessments in MVAs Involving Motorcycles – ACCREDITED WEBINAR

30 Forensic Engineering, Canada’s leading multidisciplinary forensic firm, is pleased to announce that our webinar series will continue with a NEW 2021 Spring/Summer syllabus. Our complimentary webinars incorporate a robust focus on education and each session is accredited for CE credits in various provinces across Canada. Join the thousands of insurance industry professionals who have participated in our past curriculums to learn from top experts across 13 distinct disciplines.
Join industry leading experts on Thursday, May 27th as they host a discussion on: The Nuances of Collision Reconstruction and Human Factors Assessments in MVAs Involving Motorcycles. This dynamic webinar will be of importance to industry professionals such as insurance company personnel, risk managers, independent adjusters, the legal community + more.
Despite there being relatively few motorcycles on the road compared to passenger vehicles, they are over-represented in collision rates with both vehicle and human elements to consider in liability assessments of collision avoidance. Raffi Engeian, B.A.Sc., MBA, P.Eng. and Derek Wong, B.Sc., B.A.Sc. will discuss approaches used to reconstruct collisions involving motorcycles, and how they differ from the more traditional approaches used to assess passenger vehicle collisions. Dr. Adam Campbell, B.Kin., Ph. D. will discuss the nuances of motorcyclist performance, and the behaviour of drivers observing motorcycles on the roadway, issues of lighting and expectations that foster collision potential.
Click HERE to Register
The Nuances of Collision Reconstruction and Human Factors Assessments in MVAs Involving Motorcycles
Thursday, May 27th, 2021
1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. EST
If you have any questions, please email Colleen Heffernan: cheffernan@30fe.com
Raffi Engeian, B.A.Sc., MBA, P.Eng.
Senior Associate, Collision Reconstruction
30 Forensic Engineering
Mr. Raffi Engeian is a Senior Associate with the Collision Reconstruction Group at 30 Forensic Engineering. He graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor in Applied Science (Mechanical Engineering) and a Master of Business Administration. Raffi has focused on motor vehicle collision reconstruction since 2007 and received his Professional Engineer designation in 2009. He has been a Forensic Engineer in the Collision Reconstruction Group at -30- since June of 2013. Raffi has investigated hundreds of collisions involving automobiles, cyclists, pedestrians, off-road and commercial vehicles, and motorcycles. He has also investigated vehicle damage with respect to alleged collision circumstances. Raffi is qualified as an Expert Witness in Accident Reconstruction in arbitrations, the Ontario Court of Justice, and the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.
Derek Wong, B.Sc., B.A.Sc.
Associate, Collision Reconstruction
30 Forensic Engineering
If you have any questions, please email: Colleen Heffernan – cheffernan@30fe.com
