The Nuances of Collision Reconstruction and Human Factors Assessments in MVAs Involving Motorcycles – ACCREDITED WEBINAR

by 30 Forensic Engineering Inc.
May 27, 2021
LIVE ACCREDITED WEBINAR


30 Forensic Engineering, Canada’s leading multidisciplinary forensic firm, is pleased to announce that our webinar series will continue with a NEW 2021 Spring/Summer syllabus. Our complimentary webinars incorporate a robust focus on education and each session is accredited for CE credits in various provinces across Canada. Join the thousands of insurance industry professionals who have participated in our past curriculums to learn from top experts across 13 distinct disciplines.

Join industry leading experts on Thursday, May 27th as they host a discussion on: The Nuances of Collision Reconstruction and Human Factors Assessments in MVAs Involving Motorcycles. This dynamic webinar will be of importance to industry professionals such as insurance company personnel, risk managers, independent adjusters, the legal community + more.

Despite there being relatively few motorcycles on the road compared to passenger vehicles, they are over-represented in collision rates with both vehicle and human elements to consider in liability assessments of collision avoidance. Raffi Engeian, B.A.Sc., MBA, P.Eng. and Derek Wong, B.Sc., B.A.Sc. will discuss approaches used to reconstruct collisions involving motorcycles, and how they differ from the more traditional approaches used to assess passenger vehicle collisions. Dr. Adam Campbell, B.Kin., Ph. D. will discuss the nuances of motorcyclist performance, and the behaviour of drivers observing motorcycles on the roadway, issues of lighting and expectations that foster collision potential.

Click HERE to Register


WEBINAR

The Nuances of Collision Reconstruction and Human Factors Assessments in MVAs Involving Motorcycles

Date:

Thursday, May 27th, 2021

Time:

1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. EST

Click HERE to Register

If you have any questions, please email Colleen Heffernan: cheffernan@30fe.com

SPEAKERS

Practice Lead, Human Factors
30 Forensic Engineering

Dr. Adam Campbell is the Practice Lead of the Human Factors Group at 30 Forensic Engineering and has considerable professional experience investigating the consequences of typical and abnormal human behaviours in matters of personal injury, motor vehicle accidents and slip/trip and falls . He is a qualified expert in Human Factors, Driver and Pedestrian Behaviour, the Analysis of Driver Behaviour and Slip & Falls in the Superior Court of Justice and has testified in multiple litigation proceedings.

Raffi Engeian, B.A.Sc., MBA, P.Eng.
Senior Associate, Collision Reconstruction
30 Forensic Engineering

Mr. Raffi Engeian is a Senior Associate with the Collision Reconstruction Group at 30 Forensic Engineering. He graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor in Applied Science (Mechanical Engineering) and a Master of Business Administration. Raffi has focused on motor vehicle collision reconstruction since 2007 and received his Professional Engineer designation in 2009. He has been a Forensic Engineer in the Collision Reconstruction Group at -30- since June of 2013. Raffi has investigated hundreds of collisions involving automobiles, cyclists, pedestrians, off-road and commercial vehicles, and motorcycles. He has also investigated vehicle damage with respect to alleged collision circumstances. Raffi is qualified as an Expert Witness in Accident Reconstruction in arbitrations, the Ontario Court of Justice, and the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

Derek Wong, B.Sc., B.A.Sc.
Associate, Collision Reconstruction
30 Forensic Engineering

Mr. Derek Wong is an Associate with the Collision Reconstruction group at 30 Forensic Engineering. He holds a Bachelor of Applied Science (Mechanical Engineering), with a specialization in Automotive Engineering, and a Bachelor of Science in Biology. Derek conducts vehicle and site examinations for collisions involving pedestrians and different types of vehicles, including automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, bicycles, and other heavy machinery. Derek is a member of the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE). Prior to joining 30 Forensic Engineering, he worked in the automotive supply industry for a Tier 1 supplier of engine components and systems.

2021 Spring/Summer Seminar Series
at a Glance & Registration

Click on any webinar title to register

Thursday, May 13th – 1:00pm EST

Managing Risk and Regulatory Requirements of Designated Substances

Thursday, May 20th – 1:00pm EST

Multidisciplinary Assessments of Personal Injury Claims on Stairways

Thursday, May 27th – 1:00pm EST

The Nuances of Collision Reconstruction and Human Factors Assessments in MVAs Involving Motorcycles

Thursday, June 3rd – 1:00pm EST

Assessments of Pedestrian and Cyclist Motor Vehicle Collisions

Thursday, June 10th – 1:00pm EST

Product Liability – Summer Fun Gone Wrong

Thursday, June 17th – 1:00pm EST

Product Liability – Fire & Water: An Iconic Insurance Duo

Thursday, June 24th – 1:00pm EST

Construction with an Insurance Mindset

Thursday, July 8th – 1:00pm EST

Vehicle Data Forensics

Thursday, July 15th – 1:00pm EST

The Digital Witness: The Use and Limitations of Photo and Video Evidence

Thursday, July 22nd – 1:00pm EST

Municipal Litigation Risk Management:  The Human Factors in Current and Future Roadway Risk and Liability Assessments

Thursday, July 29th – 1:00pm EST

Municipal Litigation Risk Management: Emerging Municipal Construction Challenges

If you have any questions, please email: Colleen Heffernan – cheffernan@30fe.com

 

About 30 Forensic Engineering

30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multi-disciplinary forensic firms. Our core team of 60 professional engineers, experts, investigators, engineering technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America serving a wide variety of industries including: Insurance, Manufacturing, Legal, Construction, Health Care, Commercial and Residential Property, Financial, Government, Hospitality, Mining, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

We provide world-class engineering and consulting expertise in:

Civil/Structural Failure
Building and Fire Code
Geotechnical and Mining
Biomechanics & Personal Injury
Human Factors
Collision Reconstruction
Transportation Safety
Renewable Energy
Environmental Health & Safety
Multi-disciplinary Remediation
Materials & Product Failure / Piping & HVAC
Fire / Electrical & Explosion investigations
Trucking

The Canadian Lawyer Magazine readership acknowledged 30 Forensic Engineering as their top choice in both forensic engineering categories:

For further information and media inquiries, please contact:

Paul Aquino, Director, Marketing
paquino@30fe.com

For confidential inquiries on becoming a member of the 30 Forensic Engineering team, please contact:

Stephanie d’Obrenan, Director, Human Resources
sdobrenan@30fe.com

 

VANCOUVER CALGARY TORONTO OTTAWA


Visit event's website
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lvztUekQQWmEP49F-VlgEw



