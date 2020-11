Commercial Underwriting is both a craft and a science. Expertise and intuition combine to determine the price and terms of a contract.

The limitations of this approach – significant key man/woman risk, limited knowledge transfer, high costs – shape the practices of an underwriting unit.

Technology offers the opportunity to transform commercial underwriting and enable better decisions, faster, at scale.

This webinar will explore:

leveraging the experience of an entire organization in individual risk decisions;

complimenting traditional underwriting data with behavioral signals;

codifying knowledge to reduce enterprise risk;

preparing underwriters for an enhanced role.

Speakers:

Mike Fitzgerald, Principal Insurance Analyst, CB Insights

Principal Insurance Analyst, CB Insights Andy Yeoman, Founder & CEO, Concirrus

