Water Loss Investigations: Beginning Claims with Subrogation and Recovery in Mind – WEBINAR

by 30 Forensic Engineering Inc.

February 18, 2021

LIVE WEBINAR

30 Forensic Engineering and On Side Restoration Services have teamed up to create an exciting and informative presentation regarding water loss investigations and all things subrogation and recovery.

Join industry leading experts on Thursday, February 18th, 2021 as we will explain how key decisions made at the outset of a claim can drastically improve subrogation and recovery efforts later on in the claims process. Our presentation will follow the loss investigation paths for a various types of water losses from the following systems:

Plumbing systems (e.g. fridges, sinks, filters, washing machines)

HVAC systems (e.g. chillers, fan coils, riser piping)

Fire Sprinklers Systems (e.g. sprinkler heads, dry system piping)

For each of the above system components we will provide a background on the purpose of the components, a description of the common failure mechanisms, and case study examples. We will provide tips, tricks, and best practices that can be used in future water loss investigations.

WEBINAR

Water Loss Investigations: Beginning Claims with Subrogation and Recovery in Mind

Date:

Thursday, February 18th, 2021

Time:

1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. EST

Click HERE to Register

If you have any questions, please email Colleen Heffernan: cheffernan@30fe.com

SPEAKERS

Robert Sparling, B.Eng.Mgt., P.Eng.

Senior Vice President & Practice Lead

Materials & Product Failure / Piping & HVAC

30 Forensic Engineering

Rob is a Senior Forensic Materials Engineer, with 20 years of industry experience. For the past 7 years, Rob has acted as the Principal of the Materials Failure analysis group at -30- Forensic Engineering. Rob possesses over 12 years of failure analysis and related work experience in the Aerospace industry. He has specialized experience in the causes of failure of a wide variety of consumer and industrial products. He also investigates personal injuries associated with a wide variety products including power tools, amusement rides, scaffolding, lifts, doors, glass bottles/cups, hoisting equipment, and many other products.

Ben Desclouds, B.Eng.Mgt., P.Eng.

Senior Associate

Materials & Product Failure / Piping & HVAC

30 Forensic Engineering

Ben is a Senior Associate in the Materials Failure Group at 30 Forensic Engineering. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering and Management, Materials Engineering, from McMaster University. Ben specializes in analysis of the structure, properties, mechanics and production of materials, as well as project management. He has participated in a diversity of investigations during his time at 30 Forensic Engineering, including product and glass failures, cases involving residential and commercial sprinkler and plumbing systems, and the characterization and/or identification of materials. Ben is licensed as a Professional Engineer in the Province of Ontario.

Alan Reyno

Project Management Training and Development Facilitator

On Side Restoration

Alan has over 30 years of emergency restoration industry experience starting as laborer and moving through the positions of Project Manager to Branch then Regional Manager for On Side. Alan holds certifications in many of the restoration disciplines (CDS WRT ASD AMRT FSRT OCT HST) with advanced specialization in water mitigation and Applied Structural Drying. Day to day managerial roles and experience with cat events such as Hurricane Andrew have prepared Alan for the next level in his career as mentor with training the project management teams nationally at On Side.

Click HERE to Register

About On Side Restoration

On Side Restoration is the nation’s leading Canadian-owned restoration company with 40 branches from Victoria, BC to St. John’s, Newfoundland. For the past 40 years the company has been restoring damaged homes and businesses 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Proprietary internal systems include eClaim, a transparent web-based file management software program, and On Side LiVE, their 24 hour customizable emergency call centre. Experienced and certified crew operate On Side Restoration’s extensive fleet of emergency response vehicles and leverage their 13,000+ pieces of specialty equipment. On Side Restoration is a subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC).

For further information and media inquiries about On Side Restoration, please contact:

Sonia Manson

National Manager, Marketing & Communications

smanson@onside.ca

About 30 Forensic Engineering

30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multi-disciplinary forensic firms. Our core team of 60 professional engineers, experts, investigators, engineering technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America serving a wide variety of industries including: Insurance, Manufacturing, Legal, Construction, Health Care, Commercial and Residential Property, Financial, Government, Hospitality, Mining, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

We provide world-class engineering and consulting expertise in:

Civil/Structural Failure

Building and Fire Code

Geotechnical and Mining

Biomechanics & Personal Injury

Human Factors

Collision Reconstruction

Transportation Safety

Renewable Energy

Environmental Health & Safety

Multi-disciplinary Remediation

Materials & Product Failure / Piping & HVAC

Fire / Electrical & Explosion investigations

Trucking

For further information and media inquiries about 30 Forensic Engineering, please contact:

Paul Aquino

Director, Marketing

paquino@30fe.com

Visit event's website