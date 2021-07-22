WEBINAR: Closing the Sale; Effective Techniques

by Insurance Institute of Nova Scotia

November 01, 2021

Webinar

Are you are new to the industry and have limited knowledge of specific sales techniques needed to effectively service clients? Do you understand the importance of cross-selling and up-selling?

During this valuable session, you will be given an overview of the “insurance sales professional” role as well as certain character traits that a sales professional possesses. Through numerous examples using both personal lines and commercial lines insurance, you will be led through the progress of a sale from initial contact with the client, to determining the needs, and closing the sale.

FACILITATOR:

Melanie Needham, FCIP, CRM

President, MRD Consulting

Visit event's website